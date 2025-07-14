News

BUA Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu Mourns Buhari as Symbol of Duty and Discipline


By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CFR, CON), has joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a symbol of duty, discipline, and national devotion.

In a moving tribute issued on Monday, Rabiu reflected on Buhari’s legacy as a leader of “deep convictions and quiet strength,” whose guiding principles left a mark on Nigeria’s democratic and institutional landscape.

“President Buhari was a man of deep convictions and quiet strength. Whether as a soldier, a statesman, or a citizen, he served Nigeria with an unwavering commitment to order, integrity, and the common good,” Rabiu wrote.

He said his engagements with the late president over the years allowed him to witness firsthand Buhari’s dedication to national stability, anti-corruption, and Nigeria’s long-term interests.

“He stood for the rule of law and always put it first,” Rabiu added.

Beyond his presidency, the BUA Chairman praised Buhari’s character, highlighting his humility, love for simplicity, and high moral standards.

“His leadership gave voice to millions who believed in a more transparent, secure, and accountable Nigeria,” he stated.

Rabiu extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of himself, his family, and the entire BUA Group to Her Excellency Aisha Buhari, the late president’s widow, as well as the people of Katsina State, President Bola Tinubu, and all Nigerians grieving the national loss.

He concluded with a prayer: “May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, reward his sacrifices, and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

Buhari passed away in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 81. His burial is scheduled to take place in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.


