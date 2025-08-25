Brown Ideye Refutes Claims of Urging Jail Terms for Broke Footballers

Former Nigerian international and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion, Brown Ideye, has dismissed reports suggesting he advocated for retired footballers who fall into financial hardship to be imprisoned.

The ex-Super Eagles striker came under criticism last week following the viral circulation of remarks he made during an online debate. Several platforms alleged he was insensitive toward the struggles of Nigerian ex-footballers, sparking outrage among fans and analysts.

In a press statement titled “Setting the Record Straight” released on Sunday, Ideye strongly denied the claims.

“Let me be clear: These statements are completely false and misrepresent my views,” the former West Bromwich Albion forward stated.





According to him, his position has always been rooted in the advocacy for athlete welfare, particularly in helping players adjust after their playing careers.

“I would never suggest punitive action towards anyone who struggles financially or otherwise. Instead, I advocate for focus to be on offering all necessary support, resources, trainings and mentorship programmes to help players/athletes navigate the transition from sports to life after the game,” Ideye clarified.

He insisted that such matters must be approached with compassion, stressing: “It’s important to approach these conversations with empathy and solutions, not condemnation.”

Ideye further criticized the misleading narrative, noting that false reports damage his reputation. “This article is misleading of my person and character, and I strongly condemn it. I urge the public to disregard it and ask for the media to desist from false claims and publications as such stories only bring disrepute and sow seeds of discord,” he said.





On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he warned against hasty assumptions. “School is not a scam, try to learn how to read and understand the whole story before jumping into conclusions,” he posted.

The controversy originated after Ideye encouraged young footballers to begin financial planning early in their careers. His comments came in the wake of Taribo West’s emotional plea at the funeral of former goalkeeper Peter Rufai, where West criticized football authorities for neglecting Nigerian legends.

While urging discipline, Ideye had written to players: “Footballers, start saving for your future from day one. No matter how small your salary is, put something aside for your retirement.”

He also emphasized that post-retirement success depends not only on finances but also on having “good people and the right partner.”

okay.ng reports that in a response to a fan’s comment during the online debate, a misinterpreted remark attributed to Ideye suggested jail terms, which has since been clarified as false.

The 34-year-old Ideye, who represented Nigeria at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and secured continental glory in 2013, recently announced his retirement from international duty.