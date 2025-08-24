Brown Ideye Calls for Jail Time for Retired Footballers Who Go Broke

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has stirred controversy after declaring that ex-footballers who fail to manage their finances properly and end up broke after retirement should face imprisonment.

The 35-year-old forward, who was part of Nigeria’s victorious 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad, issued the stern advice via his official X (formerly Twitter) account shortly after announcing his retirement from international football.

“Footballers, start saving for your future from day one. No matter how small your salary is, put something aside for your retirement,” Ideye posted, stressing that players must treat their salaries as lifetime income compressed into a few active years.

He further emphasized the importance of prayer and a strong support system, urging players to surround themselves with trustworthy partners and advisers who can guide them after their playing careers.





The statement came in response to a heated online debate about why many Nigerian ex-footballers struggle financially despite lucrative contracts, especially for those who had successful careers in Europe.

A follower argued that footballers have no excuse to retire broke, to which Ideye retorted: “They should be jailed for life if, after they retired from playing, they can’t feed themselves.”

The online debate gained traction after former Inter Milan defender Taribo West made an emotional speech during the burial of late goalkeeper Peter Rufai. West accused both the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Lagos State Government of neglecting retired national heroes.

“Could you imagine that the family would be crying just to solicit within our groups to ask for money? That is madness,” West lamented in a viral video, recalling the financial struggles of the families of Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, and Thompson Oliha.





okay.ng reports that the controversy has deepened public conversations on financial literacy for sports professionals and the long-standing neglect of Nigerian football legends.