Broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat Faults Peter Obi for ‘Disrespecting Yoruba Culture’ in Olubadan Message

Broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat has sparked controversy by accusing former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of insulting Yoruba cultural traditions with his congratulatory message to the newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

The issue began after Obi, in a goodwill message shared on Saturday, referred to the revered monarch as “my dear brother,” a choice of words that quickly drew criticism across social media platforms.

During his So Kan Wa Special programme on Agidigbo FM, Hamzat condemned Obi’s tone, describing it as culturally insensitive.

“Yoruba people, Ibadan indigenes, Obi has disrespected you. He called Olubadan, a royal head, my friend,” Hamzat said in his Sunday broadcast.





Hamzat stressed that his stance was not politically motivated but aimed at preserving the sanctity of Yoruba royal institutions.

“I am not hindering him from getting votes, I am just informing them,” he added.

He further contrasted Obi’s statement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s congratulatory tone, noting that Tinubu avoided overly casual expressions.

“The President did not call him my friend, maybe he said brother. Olubadan has now turned to my father,” Hamzat remarked.

The backlash echoed earlier remarks from Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, who described Obi’s words as “evidence of lack of cultural sensitivity and diplomatic polish.” Similarly, Lere Olayinka, spokesperson to the Federal Capital Territory Minister, accused Obi of “cultural ignorance and political arrogance.”

Amid the criticism, Obi released a clarification on Sunday, insisting his words were well-intentioned.

“Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill message to His Royal Majesty. I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja,” Obi explained.





The politician further clarified that he uses similar endearing phrases for other respected figures, including the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

“I respect protocol and authority, and I try, as much as possible, to adhere to them,” Obi wrote.

The debate comes on the heels of the high-profile coronation of Oba Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, a ceremony that has drawn nationwide attention.

okay.ng reports that the controversy has since divided Nigerians online, with some viewing Obi’s words as disrespectful, while others see them as a harmless show of familiarity.