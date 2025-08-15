British Airways Offloads 58 Passengers from Abuja-London Flight Over Safety Concern

British Airways on Friday morning offloaded 58 passengers from its Abuja-to-London flight after a faulty door was detected on the aircraft.

According to Michael Achimugu, spokesperson for the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the incident occurred on flight BA052 from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to London Heathrow.

“The seats around the door had to be kept unoccupied for safety reasons,” Achimugu said, urging affected passengers to file for compensation.

According to him, British Airways provided hotel accommodation for stranded passengers, with 28 choosing to return home while 30 accepted the lodging offer.





“Arrangements are being made to airlift them tomorrow morning,” he added.

The NCAA spokesperson also reminded travellers of their rights in such situations, stressing that the first point of contact should be the NCAA Consumer Protection Officers at the terminal to ensure passengers receive the care and benefits they are entitled to when flights are delayed or disrupted.