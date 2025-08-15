News

British Airways Offloads 58 Passengers from Abuja-London Flight Over Safety Concern

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
British Airways
British Airways

British Airways on Friday morning offloaded 58 passengers from its Abuja-to-London flight after a faulty door was detected on the aircraft.

According to Michael Achimugu, spokesperson for the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the incident occurred on flight BA052 from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to London Heathrow.

“The seats around the door had to be kept unoccupied for safety reasons,” Achimugu said, urging affected passengers to file for compensation.

According to him, British Airways provided hotel accommodation for stranded passengers, with 28 choosing to return home while 30 accepted the lodging offer.

- Advertisement -

“Arrangements are being made to airlift them tomorrow morning,” he added.

The NCAA spokesperson also reminded travellers of their rights in such situations, stressing that the first point of contact should be the NCAA Consumer Protection Officers at the terminal to ensure passengers receive the care and benefits they are entitled to when flights are delayed or disrupted.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Tinubu Departs Abuja for High-Level Visits to Japan and Brazil, Stops in Dubai
Next Article APC and PDP Nigeria Condemns Canadian Court Ruling Designating Political Parties as Terrorist Organisations

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,546.00
Sell₦1,560.00
GBP
Buy₦2,085.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 7 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Lawyer Sues FG, Aviation Agencies, and KWAM 1 for ₦500bn Over Alleged Rule of Law Breach
News
APC and PDP
Nigeria Condemns Canadian Court Ruling Designating Political Parties as Terrorist Organisations
International News
Tinubu Departs Abuja for High-Level Visits to Japan and Brazil, Stops in Dubai
News
Global Stage Breakthrough: D’Tigress Rewrite African Basketball History With FIBA Top-10 Entry
Sport
Canadian Court Sparks Diplomatic Row After Labeling APC, PDP as Terrorist Groups
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like