Bright Chimezie Dismisses Claims That Smoking, Drinking Boost Creativity

Bright Chimezie
Bright Chimezie

Veteran highlife legend Bright Chimezie has debunked the belief held by some artists that smoking and drinking alcohol can enhance musical creativity.

Speaking on the latest episode of the CreativTea Podcast, the Because English hitmaker said such claims are misleading and should not be used to encourage unhealthy habits.

“The claims that you need to drink or smoke to get music inspiration is false. If you are drinking or smoking, you are just having fun. That doesn’t mean it will boost your creativity,” he said.

Chimezie stressed that true music inspiration comes naturally and does not require substance use.

