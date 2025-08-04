EducationTop stories

BREAKING: WAEC Publishes 2025 WASSCE Results Online, Urges Candidates to Check Immediately

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the long-anticipated results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) taken by school candidates across the country.

In a statement made public on Monday, August 4, 2025, through its verified X (formerly Twitter) account, WAEC expressed satisfaction in announcing that the results are now live and can be accessed online.

“Candidates who participated in the 2025 WASSCE are advised to promptly visit the WAEC result portal at http://waecdirect.org to check their results,” the council stated.

To access the results, candidates are expected to provide their unique result-checking PIN alongside their examination number. These credentials are required to log into the portal and review their academic performance.

WAEC emphasized the importance of having these details ready in order to avoid unnecessary delays or complications while checking the result.

okay.ng reports that the announcement has sparked wide interest from students, parents, and school authorities nationwide who have been eagerly awaiting the outcome of the crucial examination.

