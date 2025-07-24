News

Breaking Tradition: Anambra Governor Appoints Non-Indigene as Accountant General

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo
Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo

In a groundbreaking administrative decision, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Mr. Joachim Achor, originally from Abia State, to serve as the Accountant General of Anambra.

Okay.ng reports that this appointment disrupts the traditional practice of restricting such top government roles solely to indigenes of Anambra State.

Achor’s journey to this position began years ago when he came to Anambra as a student and later completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) there, earning recognition as the best corps member state-wide. His exemplary service during this period led the military administration at the time to offer him direct employment into the civil service—an unusual honor.

Over the years, he has climbed steadily through the ranks, holding key offices including Director and Permanent Secretary before this latest elevation. Governor Soludo’s appointment of other non-indigenes, such as Mr. Adebayo Ojeyinka from Osun State as Permanent Secretary, underscores his administration’s dedication to embracing diversity and professional meritocracy.

According to Mr. Christian Aburime, the governor’s Press Secretary, this new approach is a deliberate effort to reform governance by ensuring fairness, professionalism, and inclusivity. “Governor Soludo’s appointment of Mr. Achor aligns with his administration’s bold reform agenda centered on meritocracy, inclusivity, and institutional integrity,” Aburime stated.

He further explained that the selection process involved a transparent, merit-based examination and personal vetting, shifting away from previous patterns of political favoritism and ethnic considerations. “These appointments send a strong message: Anambra is open to all Nigerians. Talent will not be ignored because of ethnicity or origin,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude, Achor described the appointment as “deeply humbling” and praised Governor Soludo’s vision which prioritizes capability and national unity above regional bias. “I owe a great debt of gratitude to Governor Soludo, a true nationalist and pan-Nigerian leader who values merit above state of origin,” Achor said.

