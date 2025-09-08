NewsTop stories

BREAKING: Tinubu Terminates Appointment of Special Assistant on Digital and Creative Economy

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed one of his aides, marking another significant shakeup within the Presidency.

The Presidency announced on Monday that Fegho John Umunubo, who served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy under the Office of the Vice President, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

The statement, signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House, stressed that Umunubo no longer holds any position in the current administration.

It further warned stakeholders in the digital and creative economy sector, as well as members of the public, to refrain from associating with him in the name of the federal government.

“Anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk,” the statement emphasized.

Stakeholders across Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy, as well as international partners, were also urged to take note of this development to avoid misrepresentation.

This decision comes at a time when the administration continues to fine-tune its appointments in key sectors to align with its Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes technology, digital innovation, and creative industry expansion as growth drivers for the nation’s economy.

okay.ng reports that the disengagement highlights the government’s strict stance on accountability and representation, ensuring that only officially recognized aides and advisers speak or act on behalf of the President or the Vice President.

