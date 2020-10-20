BREAKING! Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hour curfew in Lagos

The Lagos State government has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4:00pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.”