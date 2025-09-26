BREAKING: Ritual of Akoko Leaves Ushers Rashidi Ladoja Closer to Olubadan Throne

The ancient city of Ibadan was filled with celebration on Friday as Chief Waheed Popoola, the Afobaje of Ibadanland, officially placed the symbolic Akoko leaves on the head of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the former Governor of Oyo State, signaling the beginning of his journey toward being crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The ceremony, which took place at the historic Labosinde Compound in Oja’ba, Ibadan South East Local Government Area of Oyo State, drew a massive crowd of indigenes and dignitaries who cheered loudly as the long-awaited ritual was performed.

According to tradition, the placement of Akoko leaves marks a crucial rite of passage for an Olubadan-designate. Following this, Ladoja will proceed to the Ose Meji House, where the full coronation rites will be completed, officially enthroning him as the monarch of Ibadanland.

This development follows the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025. With his ascension, Ladoja—who is admired for his long political and social contributions—becomes the Olubadan-designate.





In attendance were notable Ibadan chiefs, including the Aare Latoosa and Chief Onikepo Akande, among others. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, had earlier expressed optimism that Ladoja’s leadership would bring distinction and unity to Ibadan.

okay.ng reports that many residents described the atmosphere as a moment of cultural pride and historical continuity for the people of Ibadan.