News

BREAKING: Resident Doctors Embark on Five-Day Warning Strike

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has officially commenced a nationwide five-day warning strike today, intensifying its face-off with the Federal Government over issues of unpaid allowances, salary arrears, and unresolved welfare demands.

The decision follows what the doctors described as consistent neglect of their grievances, despite repeated ultimatums and extensions granted to the government. Resident doctors remain central to Nigeria’s health sector, as they constitute the bulk of healthcare providers across federal and state hospitals. Their withdrawal of services is expected to paralyse health facilities nationwide.

In a circular titled “Declaration of strike action” and signed by the NARD Secretary-General, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, the association confirmed that the strike commenced at 8:00 am on Friday.

“Good morning, NEC Members, thank you all for your continued cooperation and understanding. As clearly stated in our earlier communique, the strike is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am today (Friday). All Centre leadership is expected to guide their members accordingly. Further updates will be communicated to NEC members in due course,” Odunbaku stated.

- Advertisement -

The unresolved grievances include non-payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, five months’ arrears from the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, as well as outstanding specialist and hazard allowances.

The decision was reached after a six-hour virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting. NARD had previously given the Federal Government a 21-day deadline in July 2025, later extended by 10 days, which lapsed on September 10. A final 24-hour ultimatum also expired on Thursday, September 11, without any meaningful response from authorities.

The doctors said the government’s failure to meet their demands left them with “no choice but to proceed with industrial action.”

okay.ng reports that the association’s strike is expected to worsen the strain on Nigeria’s already fragile healthcare delivery system, with patients left stranded and hospitals struggling to cope.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Dangote petrol price Dangote Refinery Clarifies: Workers’ Union Membership Is Voluntary, Not Enforced
Next Article Wrongly Accused Individuals Face Online Attacks After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 20 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Air Peace
Air Peace Crew Challenge NSIB Report Over Alleged Alcohol and Drug Test Results
News Top stories
Federal Government Endorses Hilda Baci’s Giant Jollof Record Attempt in Lagos
News
NNPC trains 6,000 farmers to tackle food crisis
News
Burkina Faso ends visa fees for Africans
News
VIDEO: Hilda Baci Launches Ambitious World Record Jollof Rice Attempt in Lagos
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like