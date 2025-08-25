Politics

BREAKING: Peoples Democratic Party Endorses Umar Damagum as National Chairman

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially endorsed Umar Damagum as its substantive National Chairman following his lengthy period as Acting National Chairman.

The decision was reached during the 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday, marking a significant turning point for the party ahead of its National Elective Convention scheduled to take place on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Damagum, who has been steering the affairs of the party in an acting capacity for over a year, was formally confirmed after an oath of office was administered by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

Party insiders revealed that the confirmation aims to stabilize internal leadership structures and strengthen the PDP’s preparation for the 2027 general elections.

okay.ng reports that several prominent figures of the opposition party, including founding leaders and past national officers, were present at the Abuja meeting. Observers believe Damagum’s elevation represents the party’s strategic move to unify its ranks and avoid leadership disputes before the convention.

The convention in Ibadan is expected to set the stage for broader leadership reforms and adoption of new strategies as the PDP seeks to reclaim political dominance.

