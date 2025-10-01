BREAKING: PENGASSAN Halts Strike at Dangote Petroleum Refinery Following Federal Government Mediation

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) announced a temporary suspension of its nationwide strike against the Dangote Petroleum Refinery after an intense round of negotiations brokered by the Federal Government. The decision came after marathon talks in Abuja, stretching into the early hours of Wednesday, involving government officials and refinery representatives.

PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, revealed that the union’s decision to suspend—not call off—the strike was motivated by respect for governmental institutions despite lingering doubts about the refinery management’s sincerity. “We are only suspending, not calling off this strike,” Osifo said, warning that any breach of the agreement would prompt an immediate resumption of industrial action. He emphasized that the dispute centers on the fundamental right of workers to freedom of association and the pursuit of fair wages.





This strike, which began on Sunday, had disrupted key oil and gas operations across the country due to alleged anti-union practices and the dismissal of union members at the refinery. According to Osifo, the suspended strike serves as a demonstration of patriotism and respect for due processes, even as the union remains dissatisfied with some components of the resolution signed under the Ministry of Labour’s supervision.

okay.ng reports that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, commissioned in 2023 with a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, has seen ongoing clashes with labour unions, including the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), over management practices that the unions describe as anti-labour.





In the resolution, the Federal Government secured agreements ensuring that disengaged workers would be redeployed within the Dangote Group without loss of pay and guaranteed non-victimization of staff involved in the dispute. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, played a critical role in the mediation process.

PENGASSAN continues to monitor compliance closely and has promised to reinstate industrial actions without prior notice should the Dangote Group fail to uphold the agreement. The union’s resolve highlights the ongoing tensions between Nigeria’s labour rights and corporate operational strategies.