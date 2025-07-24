BREAKING: PDP Postpones National Elective Convention to November

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially rescheduled its much-anticipated National Elective Convention from the initially planned August 2025 date to November of the same year. This development was confirmed during a press briefing in Abuja following the party’s 101st National Executive Committee meeting.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, disclosed that the convention venue has also been shifted from Kano, where it was previously slated to hold, to Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State. The postponement and venue change mark a significant adjustment in the party’s organizational timetable and logistical planning.

According to Ologunagba, this decision was made after a thorough review of the party’s internal preparations and logistical considerations at the national level.

okay.ng reports that the PDP leadership is focused on ensuring that the convention runs smoothly, and the new venue in Ibadan is seen as more feasible under current political dynamics.





This postponement reflects ongoing strategic calculations within the party as it positions itself ahead of future political contests and organizational reforms, signaling important shifts in its operational blueprint for 2025.