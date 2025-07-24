Politics

BREAKING: PDP Postpones National Elective Convention to November

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially rescheduled its much-anticipated National Elective Convention from the initially planned August 2025 date to November of the same year. This development was confirmed during a press briefing in Abuja following the party’s 101st National Executive Committee meeting.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, disclosed that the convention venue has also been shifted from Kano, where it was previously slated to hold, to Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State. The postponement and venue change mark a significant adjustment in the party’s organizational timetable and logistical planning.

According to Ologunagba, this decision was made after a thorough review of the party’s internal preparations and logistical considerations at the national level.

okay.ng reports that the PDP leadership is focused on ensuring that the convention runs smoothly, and the new venue in Ibadan is seen as more feasible under current political dynamics.

- Advertisement -

This postponement reflects ongoing strategic calculations within the party as it positions itself ahead of future political contests and organizational reforms, signaling important shifts in its operational blueprint for 2025.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Hulk Hogan Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies After Reported Cardiac Arrest in Florida Home
Next Article Nigeria eyes Formula 1 Grand Prix as ex-footballer Marvin Sordell spearheads bid

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,088.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NAFDAC DG, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye
NAFDAC debunks viral audio: No ban on Tummy Tummy noodles, Maggi seasoning cubes or tinned tomatoes
News
Nigeria eyes Formula 1 Grand Prix as ex-footballer Marvin Sordell spearheads bid
Sport
Hulk Hogan
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies After Reported Cardiac Arrest in Florida Home
Celebrities
Google Commits $37 Million to AI Innovation and Digital Skills Development Across Africa
Artificial intelligence (AI)
Canal+ Receives Final Nod to Acquire MultiChoice
Business
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like