BREAKING: Oil Industry Operations Crippled as Senior Staff Union Shuts NNPC, NUPRC, and NMDPRA

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector entered a critical phase on Monday as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) enforced a nationwide strike that paralyzed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The industrial action followed a directive issued by PENGASSAN’s National Executive Council over the weekend. Members across the country downed tools, halting activities at strategic institutions that form the backbone of Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

At the NUPRC headquarters in Abuja, the gates were securely locked, leaving staff stranded outside. Security operatives confirmed that the directive was strictly enforced. A similar scenario played out at the NMDPRA’s central office in the Central Business District, where workers complied fully with the union’s call.

Tony Iziogba, Chairman of PENGASSAN at the NMDPRA, disclosed that the action recorded “100 per cent compliance,” extending to the NNPC and other key facilities nationwide.





The strike was triggered by the reported dismissal of about 800 workers at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. The union alleged the refinery violated Nigeria’s labour laws and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions by sacking employees who joined the union and replacing them with expatriates.

“All processes involving gas and crude supply to Dangote Refinery should be halted immediately,” a resolution signed by PENGASSAN General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, declared. “All International Oil Companies must ramp down gas production and supply to Dangote Refinery and petrochemicals.”

This move is already raising concerns over looming fuel scarcity and electricity shortages, given NNPC’s position as the sole importer of petrol and the regulatory powers of NUPRC and NMDPRA over crude production and fuel distribution.

On Sunday, the union directed members in offices, agencies, and field operations nationwide to stop work from midnight, while those in field locations began a prayer vigil from 6:00 am on September 28.





okay.ng reports that an emergency meeting has been convened by the Minister of Labour to explore solutions. Industry stakeholders warn that unless dialogue succeeds, Nigeria could face a severe supply crisis.