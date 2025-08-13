EducationNews

BREAKING: Nigeria Freezes Creation of New Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges for Seven Years

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Federal Government has announced a sweeping policy halting the creation of new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education for the next seven years.

This decision, according to authorities, is aimed at curbing the proliferation of under-utilised institutions, addressing stretched resources, and halting the gradual decline in academic quality.

The moratorium was approved during Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made the presentation that convinced the council to adopt the measure.

Dr. Alausa explained that the government’s current focus is to strengthen and optimise the performance of existing institutions before any expansion is considered. “It is important to consolidate what we have so that the quality of education does not deteriorate further,” he said.

okay.ng reports that the education sector has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of federal tertiary institutions over the last decade, but many have faced inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, and shortage of qualified staff.

