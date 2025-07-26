BREAKING: Nigeria Edges Morocco 3-2 in Thrilling Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Clash

In a fiercely contested match at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria’s Super Falcons narrowly defeated Morocco 3-2 in a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Morocco took the lead early with G. Chebbak scoring in the 12th minute, followed by S. Mssoudy’s goal at the 24th minute to establish a strong first-half advantage. However, Nigeria mounted a resilient comeback in the second half.

The Super Falcons turned the game around with E. Okoronwko’s penalty goal in the 64th minute, followed by F. F. Ijamilusi scoring in the 71st minute. The decisive moment came when J. Echegini secured Nigeria’s victory with a goal in the 88th minute.

According to okay.ng reports, this highly anticipated match showcased both teams’ determination and skill, providing fans with an exciting display of women’s football at its finest. The victory boosts Nigeria’s prospects in the tournament as they continue their campaign.





The match was played under West Africa Standard Time, drawing widespread attention across the region, reflecting growing support and enthusiasm for women’s football.