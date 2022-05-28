BREAKING NEWS: 31 die in stampede at a church in Rivers State, police confirms

At least 31 people have been killed, leaving seven others injured. The police have confirmed.

Okay.ng reports that the incident happened during a charity at the Kings Assembly Church, Port Harcourt. The organizers had intended sharing out gift items such as food to the inhabitants of the area.

Commenting on the cause of the stampede, the acting spokesperson to the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko said

“People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding. The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is ongoing.”

More to follow…