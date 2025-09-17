BREAKING: NECO Announces 2025 SSCE Results as Over 818,000 Candidates Secure Credits in Mathematics and English

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has officially released the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE Internal) results, providing relief to candidates and schools nationwide after a wait of 54 days since the final paper.

At a press briefing held in Minna, Niger State, the Registrar of NECO, Professor Ibrahim Wushishi, revealed that a total of 1,358,339 candidates sat for the June/July examination, with 818,492 (representing 60.26 percent) obtaining five credits and above, including the crucial subjects of Mathematics and English Language.

According to him, 1,144,496 candidates, which represents 84.26 percent, scored five credits and above regardless of Mathematics and English. This demonstrates a higher general success rate in other subjects beyond the two core requirements.

“Number of candidates that registered for the examination is 1,367,210, representing 685,514 males and 681,696 females. Number of candidates that sat is 1,358,339, representing 680,292 males and 678,047 females,” Wushishi said.





okay.ng reports that the Registrar further noted that the 2025 SSCE, conducted from June 16 to July 25, also featured 1,622 candidates with special needs. These included 941 with hearing impairments and 191 with visual impairments, underscoring NECO’s inclusive approach to examinations.

On examination malpractice, Wushishi disclosed that 3,878 cases were recorded in 2025, a sharp decline from the 10,094 cases documented in 2024 — reflecting a 61.58 percent reduction. He added that 38 schools in 13 states were implicated in mass cheating and would face disciplinary measures, while nine supervisors across Rivers, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano, and Osun States were recommended for blacklisting due to offenses ranging from aiding malpractice to insubordination.

He further highlighted that eight schools in Lamorde Local Government Area of Adamawa State suffered disruptions during communal clashes, affecting 13 subjects and 29 papers. “We have since commenced talks with the State Government with a view to conducting the examinations for the affected schools,” he assured.

Providing a performance breakdown, Wushishi explained that Kano led with 68,159 students (5.02 percent) achieving five credits and above, including English and Mathematics, followed by Lagos with 67,007 (4.93 percent), and Oyo with 48,742. Gabon ranked lowest, with no candidate attaining five credits and above in the two compulsory subjects.





He emphasized that the Council is implementing a reviewed curriculum and henceforth will conduct SSCE on only 38 subjects to shorten result processing time. NECO also continues its phased transition from the traditional Paper-Pencil Test (PPT) format to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for future exams.