BREAKING: NCAA Orders Full Phone Shutdown on Take-Off and Landing, Ends ‘Flight Mode’ Era

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced a sweeping directive mandating all passengers to completely switch off mobile phones and electronic devices during take-off and landing, abolishing the widely accepted “flight mode” practice.

This announcement was made by the Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, at the National Civil Aviation Security Committee Meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Capt. Najomo emphasized that the directive applies to every passenger without exception, declaring:

“All mobile phones, I repeat, all mobile phones and other portable electronic devices should be switched off during at least the critical phase of flight on all Nigerian airlines. Switched off.”

Rejecting flight mode as a valid option, he stressed:

“There’s nothing like anything like flight mode any longer. Must be switched off. Nigerian air operators are therefore required to amend their operations manual to reflect this requirement and submit to the NCA for approval, if different from this resolution.”





okay.ng reports that the NCAA has linked the new rule to its broader push for stricter aviation compliance and enhanced passenger discipline.

The aviation chief also addressed the rise in unruly passenger incidents, warning that “business as usual” is over for both airlines and travelers. The authority will roll out radio jingles, television series, and nationwide awareness campaigns to ensure passengers understand their responsibilities.

Capt. Najomo further revealed that Nigerian airlines must conduct adequate staff training in conflict resolution, adding:

“I want to also tell the airline operators here, we are going to start checking that you would do the adequate training.”

In addition, the NCAA announced mock security drills to be held in Lagos and Abuja next week, designed to test the preparedness of aviation authorities against threats and unruly behavior.





Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, noted that enforcement will be case-sensitive, explaining:

“This is global. In Nigeria, we are even more humane. In most cases abroad, even if you are cooperative, unruly behaviour is treated with extreme prejudice.”

He urged travelers to always channel their complaints through the NCAA, insisting:

“This is the reason the Authority exists; to protect passengers’ rights.”