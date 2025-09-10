Energy & Oil

BREAKING: Nationwide Power Outage as National Grid Collapses Again

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Lagos electricity market

Nigeria was plunged into darkness on Wednesday following yet another collapse of the national electricity grid, leaving homes and businesses without supply across major regions.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the development in a public notice issued via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on September 10, 2025.

According to the notice, the disruption was caused by a sudden loss of supply from the national grid at exactly 11:23 a.m., cutting off electricity across the company’s franchise areas.

The AEDC explained: “Please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at 11:23 am today, affecting electricity supply across our franchise areas.”

Despite the blackout, the company assured Nigerians that technicians and relevant authorities are already working to restore the grid to stability.

It added: “Rest assured, we are working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your patience and understanding. For further updates or inquiries, call: 08039070070. WhatsApp: 08152141414, 08152151515. Thank you.”

okay.ng reports that this latest system collapse has sparked renewed concerns about the fragility of Nigeria’s power infrastructure, which has suffered repeated failures in recent years despite government efforts at reform.

