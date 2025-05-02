News

BREAKING: Lagos High Court Sentences BRT Driver to Death for Murder of Bamise Ayanwola

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square has sentenced Andrew Nice Ominikoron, a driver for the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, to death by hanging for the murder of 22-year-old fashion designer Bamise Ayanwola.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike delivered the judgment on Friday, affirming that the prosecution successfully established Ominikoron’s guilt through the doctrine of “last seen” and the victim’s dying declaration.

Ominikoron faced a five-count charge including conspiracy to commit felony, rape, murder, and sexual assault. The tragic case dates back to February 26, 2022, when Bamise boarded a BRT bus driven by Ominikoron at the Ajah area of Lagos but never reached her destination. Her disappearance sparked widespread public outrage and an extensive search.

Nine days later, Bamise’s lifeless body was discovered on Carter Bridge in Lagos Island, intensifying calls for justice.

The court’s ruling marks a significant development in the case that had gripped Lagos residents and the nation at large.

Details later………..

