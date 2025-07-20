NewsTop stories

EXCLUSIVE: Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda Involved in Road Accident

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State was involved in a car accident on Sunday while returning from Daura to Katsina, sustaining a fracture in the incident.

He is currently receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Daura, and has been reported as stable.

Details surrounding the nature of the crash remain unclear, but sources close to the state government confirmed that the governor was swiftly evacuated to FMC Daura following the accident.

A source familiar with the matter told Okay.ng that Governor Radda’s condition was not life-threatening and that he had been “stabilised and is responding well to treatment.”

The news sparked concern across the state, particularly after the governor’s daughter shared a post on Facebook shortly after the incident, writing: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un!”, an Islamic phrase meaning “From God we came and to Him we shall return”, often invoked in moments of distress or loss.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been released by the Katsina State Government, but officials close to the governor say he may remain under observation for a few days.

