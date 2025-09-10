BREAKING: INEC Endorses David Mark as New African Democratic Congress Leader Amidst Major Party Shake-Up

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognised the leadership of former Senate President, Senator David Mark, as the new head of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This decision, confirmed on Wednesday, comes after a prolonged period of internal restructuring within the party, which aimed at stabilising its leadership and preparing for the forthcoming political season.

Other national officers confirmed alongside Senator Mark include former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who now serves as the National Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Mani as the National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as the National Financial Secretary, and Professor Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as the National Legal Adviser.

According to political insiders, INEC’s endorsement paves the way for the ADC to reposition itself in Nigeria’s political landscape. The party is expected to embark on a wide-scale reconciliation effort to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.





Analysts suggest that Senator Mark’s emergence signals a new chapter for the ADC, with expectations that his extensive political experience will attract more credibility to the party.

okay.ng reports that this recognition also marks the beginning of a strategic roadmap for the ADC to compete more strongly in the highly competitive Nigerian political terrain.