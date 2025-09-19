BREAKING: Governor Fubara Returns to Port Harcourt After Presidential Reinstatement

Rivers State witnessed a dramatic political moment on Friday as Governor Siminalayi Fubara made a triumphant return to Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, days after being reinstated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who lifted the emergency rule earlier imposed on the state.

The governor’s aircraft touched down at precisely 11:50 a.m., ending weeks of speculation about his official comeback following a tense political impasse.

On arrival, Fubara was greeted by a crowd of loyal supporters and political allies. Among those present were former Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah; ex-Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh; and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oji Ngofa.

Also at the airport were former Commissioner for Environment, Sydney Gbara; former factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo; ex-Commissioner for Youths, Chisom Gbali; and Evans Bipi, a former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.





Others included former Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) President, Igwe Achese; ex-Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja; and past council chairmen, Ezebunwo Ichemati (Port Harcourt City) and Obio/Akpor representatives.

The governor’s homecoming signals a turning point in Rivers politics, with supporters describing his reinstatement as “a restoration of the people’s mandate.” okay.ng reports that his return could also reshape the balance of power in the oil-rich state, where political alignments have recently been volatile.