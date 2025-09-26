BREAKING: Former Oyo Governor Rashidi Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland

The ancient city of Ibadan witnessed history on Friday as a former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, was officially crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The crowning ceremony took place at the revered Ose Meji Temple, situated in the Ibadan South-East Local Government Area. Traditional rites began earlier when Ladoja received the symbolic Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, marking the sacred transition to the throne.

Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to formally present the new monarch with the staff and instrument of office at the iconic Mapo Hall, a traditional venue for such historic state occasions.

okay.ng reports that Governor Makinde, who had been on annual leave, returned on Thursday to personally grace the coronation of the new Olubadan.





The enthronement follows the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors on July 7, 2025. Ladoja, having served Oyo State as governor between 2003 and 2007, now ascends to the revered position after decades in the traditional hierarchy.

This transition marks a significant moment in the cultural heritage of Ibadan, where the Olubadan remains not just a royal title but a unifying symbol for the Yoruba people.