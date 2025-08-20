News

BREAKING: Former Governor Rashidi Ladoja to be Crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadan September 26

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, is set to witness a historic event as Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, former governor of the state, will be crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The official confirmation followed the approval of his nomination by Governor Seyi Makinde. Sources revealed that the state delegation met with Ladoja and the Olubadan-In-Council at his Bodija residence on Wednesday to finalize arrangements.

Adeola Oloko, a media aide to Oba Ladoja, confirmed the development.

“Oba Ladoja will be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, September 26, 2025. The ceremony is billed for the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the state capital,” Oloko stated.

This enthronement will mark a significant moment in the history of Ibadan, known for its unique and well-structured traditional leadership succession process.

It will be recalled that Ladoja had earlier met with the kingmakers on Tuesday, further cementing his acceptance as the incoming monarch.

The coronation ceremony at Mapo Hall is expected to draw dignitaries, traditional rulers, political leaders, and cultural enthusiasts from across the country.

okay.ng reports that the enthronement of Ladoja is being widely celebrated as a symbol of unity for the people of Ibadanland.

