BREAKING: Federal Government Charges Nine Suspects with Terrorism over Deadly Benue Attacks

The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally arraigned nine individuals for terrorism-related offences connected to recent violent attacks and killings in Benue State. The suspects were brought before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to court filings, the accused persons were linked to the June 13 assault on Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State. The incident claimed multiple lives and left widespread destruction in its wake.

The charges filed against the nine men include participation in acts of terrorism, planning and preparing violent reprisals, and engaging in the illegal buying and selling of firearms. The federal government presented six separate cases, grouping the suspects in pairs and as individuals depending on the severity of their alleged roles.

One of the defendants, Timnan Manjo, 46, identified as a member of the Baptist Church in Mangu LGA of Plateau State, faced a four-count charge. He was accused of buying and selling two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles without authorization for the sum of ₦3 million. During proceedings, Manjo pleaded guilty to counts one and three but entered a not-guilty plea to counts two and four.





The court proceedings mark a significant step in the government's effort to address insecurity, particularly recurring attacks in Benue State and other parts of the Middle Belt.

Legal observers note that the outcome of the trial could set a precedent in prosecuting terrorism-related offences in Nigeria.