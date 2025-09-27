BREAKING: Dangote Refinery Halts Petrol Sales in Naira

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has formally suspended the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, in Nigeria’s local currency, the naira. The move, which takes effect from Sunday, September 28, 2025, has already stirred concern among downstream oil marketers and industry observers.

In a notice issued to its customers at 6:42 p.m. on Friday, the refinery explained that the suspension stemmed from the exhaustion of its crude-for-naira allocation. The document, signed by the Group Commercial Operations of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, bore the subject line: “Suspension of DPRP PMS Naira Sales – Effective 28th September 2025.”

The refinery stated:

“We write to inform you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has been selling petroleum products in excess of our Naira-Crude allocations and, consequently, we are unable to sustain PMS sales in Naira going forward.”

It further advised customers with ongoing naira-based transactions to request refunds, stressing that updates would be provided once the situation changes.





okay.ng reports that this latest decision comes at a time when the company is facing fierce criticism from labour unions following the alleged dismissal of more than 800 Nigerian workers. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has condemned the development as “anti-labour,” warning of nationwide solidarity protests if not addressed.

Industry experts warn that the suspension may push petrol prices upward, with fears of retail prices exceeding ₦900 per litre. This concern is heightened by memories of March 2025, when the refinery previously halted naira-based fuel sales, causing a spike in pump prices.

With the refinery regarded as central to Nigeria’s energy security, stakeholders caution that the dual challenges of currency-linked sales and labour disputes could disrupt government reforms aimed at stabilising the nation’s fuel market.