BREAKING: Buhari’s Remains Flown from London to Daura for State Burial

The body of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari left London on Tuesday morning, destined for his hometown of Daura in Katsina State, where a state funeral is planned.

Okay.ng reports that the deceased leader’s remains were transported on a Nigerian Air Force plane. Vice President Kashim Shettima heads a high-ranking Federal Government team tasked with finalizing the logistics and documentation required to bring the remains home.

Earlier on Monday, the federal government announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will personally welcome Buhari’s body in Katsina before it is transported to Daura for burial. This announcement was made by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a briefing in Abuja.

Idris outlined that Buhari, who passed away Sunday while hospitalized in London, is scheduled to arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday around noon. He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will personally receive the remains of the former President in Katsina.”





Following arrival, the body will be subject to a military ceremony at the airport before being conveyed to Daura. Funeral prayers (Jana’iza) will follow, after which interment will be conducted at Buhari’s residence.

In observance of national mourning, President Tinubu has ordered condolence registers to be available across all Federal Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and at Nigerian diplomatic missions worldwide. Another register is to be set up at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Minister Idris also noted the steady influx of condolence messages from heads of state globally, testifying to Buhari’s international prominence and legacy.

To ensure a dignified and well-coordinated farewell, the President has established an Inter-Ministerial Committee led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. This committee will collaborate with the Katsina State Government and the Buhari family to oversee all funeral preparations.





Additionally, 25 members of the Federal Executive Council have been directed to travel to Katsina to participate in burial rites and remain through the Third-Day prayers on Wednesday.