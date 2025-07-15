NewsTop stories

BREAKING: Buhari’s Corpse Received at Katsina Airport Amid High-Level Delegation

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

The remains of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari touched down at Umar Musa Yar’adua Airport in Katsina State earlier today, marking a solemn moment as the nation prepares to bid farewell to one of its prominent leaders.

A delegation led by President Bola Tinubu was stationed at the airport to receive the body, which was transported aboard the presidential aircraft. The atmosphere was heavy with respect and grief as officials, including governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, and other government dignitaries, gathered to pay their last respects.

“Details are still unfolding,” sources at the scene told okay.ng, as arrangements continue for the former leader’s burial ceremony slated in his hometown.

The arrival signals the commencement of official mourning, with various stakeholders from different parts of the country converging in Katsina to honor Buhari’s legacy. The moment also invokes reflection on his years in office and the impact he made on Nigeria’s socio-political fabric.

