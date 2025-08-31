BREAKING: Big Brother Naija Star Phyna Mourns as Sister Ruth Otabor Dies Weeks After Accident

The family of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has been thrown into mourning following the death of her younger sister, Ruth Otabor.

A statement issued by Eko Solicitors & Advocates on Sunday morning confirmed that Ruth passed away at about 6:30 a.m. on August 31, 2025.

“With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025 at about 06:30Hrs,” the statement read.

The grieving family pleaded for privacy during this difficult time. “The family is presently grieving and will appreciate to be given a private moment to mourn the departed,” it added. The family also noted that burial arrangements would be announced later.





Tragically, Ruth had been involved in a severe accident on August 13, 2025, near Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, barely six days after graduating from the institution. The incident occurred when a truck belonging to the Dangote Group crushed her leg, forcing doctors to amputate it. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to complications from the accident.

The sudden loss has sparked grief among fans and supporters of Phyna, who took to social media platforms to share condolences and tributes.

okay.ng reports that Ruth’s passing has further deepened conversations about road safety and heavy-duty truck regulations in Nigeria, as similar accidents have claimed lives across the country.