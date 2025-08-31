BREAKING: All Progressives Congress Secures Landslide Victory, Takes 20 Local Councils in Rivers Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged as the dominant force in the just-concluded Rivers State local government elections, clinching 20 out of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The polls, which were conducted on Saturday by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), saw the state’s ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fall short, capturing only three LGAs despite its stronghold status in the state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara suffered a political upset as he lost his home base, Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area, to the APC. This development has raised conversations among political analysts about the governor’s waning influence in Rivers politics.

Announcing the results, Dr. Michael Odey, Chairman of RSIEC, declared the APC as the winner in 20 councils while the PDP secured victories in just three. He revealed the figures at the commission’s headquarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, on Sunday afternoon.





Political observers say the outcome of this election could reshape the balance of power ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially with growing political realignments across the South-South region.

okay.ng reports that the results have sparked mixed reactions among residents, with some celebrating the victory while others raised concerns over voter apathy and the integrity of the process.