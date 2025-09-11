BREAKING: Abuja Court Restrains David Mark, Aregbesola from Claiming African Democratic Congress Leadership

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an interim order stopping former Senate President, Senator David Mark, and ex-Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, from presenting themselves as leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, restricts Mark and Aregbesola from parading as National Chairman and National Secretary of the opposition party, respectively. The decision has thrown the ADC’s leadership structure into a state of legal limbo.

Justice of the Federal High Court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend recognition of the pair and their purported National Working Committee (NWC) pending the determination of the substantive motion already filed.

The case was brought before the court by Nafiu Bala Gombe, the former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, who insists he remains the legitimate chairman. Gombe is challenging the legality of INEC’s earlier recognition of Mark and Aregbesola.





INEC had recently updated its official records following the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ADC in Abuja, where the leadership of Chief Ralphs Nwosu was dissolved and new officers installed. Senator Mark and Mr. Aregbesola were unveiled as central figures in the restructured executive.

Political analysts note that this development is a setback for the ADC’s rebranding efforts, which were designed to strengthen its footing ahead of the 2027 general elections. The crisis now deepens as the party awaits further direction at the court’s next hearing.

okay.ng reports that the court injunction has rekindled the debate about internal democracy and transparency in Nigerian opposition politics.