The latest data from the board overseeing the 2025 Civil Defence, Fire, and Immigration recruitment has revealed a detailed breakdown of applications across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Which State Recorded the Highest Applications in 2025 Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration Recruitment?

According to the official figures released by the board, Kogi State recorded the highest number of applications with 116,250, followed closely by Kaduna (114,603) and Benue (110,649). These three states made up a significant portion of the total recruitment entries.

Which States Had the Lowest Applications?

At the bottom of the list, Bayelsa recorded the fewest applications with 11,680. Lagos followed with 14,221, and Rivers came third-lowest with 22,216 applications.

How Did Northern States Perform in the 2025 Recruitment?

The statistics reveal that northern states dominated the top spots. Aside from Kogi, Kaduna, and Benue, other strong performers included Kano (89,420), Niger (79,567), Katsina (76,916), Kwara (78,468), and Nasarawa (76,677).





Full 2025 Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration Recruitment Figures by State

State Applicants State Applicants State Applicants State Applicants Kogi 116,250 Kaduna 114,603 Benue 110,649 Kwara 78,468 Kano 89,420 Niger 79,567 Adamawa 68,381 Osun 62,399 Katsina 76,916 Nasarawa 76,677 Plateau 63,450 Akwa Ibom 52,531 Oyo 67,254 Ondo 53,963 Bauchi 52,159 Taraba 45,187 Borno 56,955 Imo 48,299 Gombe 45,071 Ogun 42,069 Enugu 41,291 Jigawa 44,466 Yobe 38,168 Kebbi 34,612 Edo 33,580 Anambra 32,933 Cross River 32,225 Ekiti 32,719 Federal Capital Territory 30,318 Abia 31,715 Sokoto 31,153 Delta 27,980 Ebonyi 23,617 Zamfara 29,282 Rivers 22,216 Lagos 14,221 Bayelsa 11,680

What Is the Total Number of Applications in the 2025 Recruitment?

The total number of applications for the 2025 Civil Defence, Fire, and Immigration recruitment stands at 1,912,444 across all states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Key Takeaways