Breakdown of 2025 Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration Recruitment (State-by-State)

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
The latest data from the board overseeing the 2025 Civil Defence, Fire, and Immigration recruitment has revealed a detailed breakdown of applications across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Which State Recorded the Highest Applications in 2025 Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration Recruitment?

According to the official figures released by the board, Kogi State recorded the highest number of applications with 116,250, followed closely by Kaduna (114,603) and Benue (110,649). These three states made up a significant portion of the total recruitment entries.

Which States Had the Lowest Applications?

At the bottom of the list, Bayelsa recorded the fewest applications with 11,680. Lagos followed with 14,221, and Rivers came third-lowest with 22,216 applications.

How Did Northern States Perform in the 2025 Recruitment?

The statistics reveal that northern states dominated the top spots. Aside from Kogi, Kaduna, and Benue, other strong performers included Kano (89,420), Niger (79,567), Katsina (76,916), Kwara (78,468), and Nasarawa (76,677).

Full 2025 Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration Recruitment Figures by State

StateApplicantsStateApplicantsStateApplicantsStateApplicants
Kogi116,250Kaduna114,603Benue110,649Kwara78,468
Kano89,420Niger79,567Adamawa68,381Osun62,399
Katsina76,916Nasarawa76,677Plateau63,450Akwa Ibom52,531
Oyo67,254Ondo53,963Bauchi52,159Taraba45,187
Borno56,955Imo48,299Gombe45,071Ogun42,069
Enugu41,291Jigawa44,466Yobe38,168Kebbi34,612
Edo33,580Anambra32,933Cross River32,225Ekiti32,719
Federal Capital Territory30,318Abia31,715Sokoto31,153Delta27,980
Ebonyi23,617Zamfara29,282Rivers22,216Lagos14,221
Bayelsa11,680

What Is the Total Number of Applications in the 2025 Recruitment?

The total number of applications for the 2025 Civil Defence, Fire, and Immigration recruitment stands at 1,912,444 across all states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Key Takeaways

  • Kogi, Kaduna, and Benue lead the chart with the highest applications.
  • Bayelsa, Lagos, and Rivers have the lowest participation rates.
  • Northern states contributed the bulk of applications, suggesting strong interest in the recruitment exercise in that region.
