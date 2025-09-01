Boxing World Mourns as Former Heavyweight Star Joe Bugner Dies at 75

The global boxing community has been thrown into mourning following the death of former heavyweight contender Joe Bugner, who passed away in Australia at the age of 75.

Bugner, who was born in Hungary but made his mark representing Britain, gained recognition in the 1970s for going the distance against two of the sport’s biggest names, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. He first fought both men in 1973, before facing Ali again in a 1975 world title bout in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Despite his efforts, Bugner lost each of those bouts on points.

Beyond Ali and Frazier, the powerful heavyweight also faced other notable fighters such as American knockout specialist Earnie Shavers, as well as British rivals Henry Cooper and Frank Bruno.

Bugner’s professional boxing career spanned over three decades, ending officially in 1999. By then, he had relocated permanently to Australia. Sadly, his later years were spent in a Brisbane care facility, following a dementia diagnosis.





The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed his passing, saying:

“It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia. The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family.”

Bugner’s journey to the ring was shaped by hardship. His family fled the 1956 Soviet invasion of Hungary, and he moved to Britain as a child refugee. From there, he went on to record 69 wins in 83 contests, with 13 defeats and one draw.

He was twice the British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion and won the European title three times. Although he retired after a defeat to Frank Bruno in 1987, financial challenges pushed him back into the sport eight years later. He went on to capture the Australian heavyweight title and even secured the World Boxing Federation crown at age 48.





After leaving boxing, Bugner ventured into acting and entertainment. He made appearances in films and participated in the British reality television show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2009.

British promoter Frank Warren paid tribute to him on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.”

okay.ng reports that Bugner’s death closes the chapter on a remarkable career that bridged hardship, resilience, and global recognition.