Boss Mustapha Denies Plan to Join ADC, Reaffirms Loyalty to APC

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has dismissed reports linking him to the opposition coalition African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the claims as baseless and misleading.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mustapha said he has not engaged in any talks with members of the opposition or their coalition partners, insisting that the report is “fake news.”

“My attention has been drawn to a news story in circulation associating me with the opposition alliance and their choice of the ADC as their political party. I want the general public to know that this is fake news. I am not in any opposition alliance, and I am not in any discussion with those who are involved,” he stated.

Recalling his political history, Mustapha highlighted his role as Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before its merger with other parties to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As the Deputy National Chairman of the ACN, the largest political party with six governors at the time of the merger and the formation of the APC, I can rightly claim that I am one of the founding fathers of the governing party. I cannot, therefore, in all reasonableness, walk away from a party I helped to form,” he said.

While acknowledging that the APC, like any political organisation, faces challenges, the former SGF stressed the need for party members to address issues from within rather than defect.

“If our party has problems, as all the other parties do, we will stay at the party and fix those problems. We don’t solve problems by decamping to other parties,” he added.

Mustapha’s statement comes amid heightened political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several political figures rumoured to be exploring new platforms.

