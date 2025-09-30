Borno Leads Pre-Voter Registration with 6.2 Million Sign-Ups

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that more than 6.2 million Nigerians have completed online pre-registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, with Borno State unexpectedly topping the chart.

Data released on Monday for the sixth week of registration, covering September 22 to 28, 2025, showed a total of 6,232,673 pre-registrants. Of this figure, 52.15% were female (3,250,338), while 47.85% were male (2,982,335). Youths between 18 and 34 years dominated with 4,230,715 entries, while students accounted for 1,565,824. Persons with disabilities (PWDs) recorded 137,865 sign-ups.

Borno State led with 682,805 pre-registrations, displacing Osun (599,363) and Lagos (555,442), which had previously maintained the highest figures. Kebbi (472,662), Ogun (450,897), and Kaduna (376,054) followed, while other top states included Kogi (298,194), Kano (290,690), Yobe (258,693), and the FCT (227,397).

At the lower end, Enugu recorded the least participation with 5,092 pre-registrants, followed by Abia (5,225), Ebonyi (6,935), Edo (10,278), and Ondo (14,388).





In addition to pre-registration, INEC confirmed that 1,004,132 Nigerians completed both online and physical registration during Week Five, split between 537,743 online completions and 466,389 physical completions. Women represented 55.28% of completions, while youths accounted for 742,379.

INEC attributed the surge in northern participation to mobilisation campaigns led by community groups, religious leaders, and local authorities. The Commission emphasised that the CVR drive is part of its effort to expand voter access and strengthen democratic participation nationwide.