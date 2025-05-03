Bode George Calls on President Tinubu to Implement 2014 Confab Report in Honour of Adebanjo and Clark

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has urged President Bola Tinubu to release and implement the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference, okay.ng reports.

The call was made during a media briefing in Lagos on Friday, as a tribute to the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark, two respected elder statesmen who passed away earlier this year.

Adebanjo, a prominent leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, died at 96 on February 14 and is scheduled for burial in Ogun State.

Clark, the late leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), died at 97 on February 17 and will be buried on May 13 in Delta State. Both men were key participants and inspirations behind the 2014 National Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.





George, a retired naval commodore and former military governor of Ondo State, revealed that he worked closely with Adebanjo and Clark during the conference, particularly in the subcommittee on constitutional systems. He stressed that the best way to immortalise their legacy is by implementing the conference’s resolutions, which were unanimously agreed upon by delegates.

“Mr President, I am appealing to you today, May 2, to release the report of the 2014 Confab for the benefit of the people of this country, in memory of the two old men, to immortalise their names,” George said. He added that the report’s implementation is crucial for national peace and progress.

George highlighted that the current constitution is flawed and unable to meet Nigerians’ aspirations, describing it as overly centralized and militaristic. He emphasized the need to revisit the report amid challenges in the economy, politics, and security, asserting that the Confab’s recommendations could address issues such as corruption, nepotism, sectionalism, and poverty.

On other national concerns, George urged the President to intensify efforts against security threats and economic hardship, and called for electoral reforms to ensure elections reflect the true will of the people.





Regarding recent defections from the PDP to the ruling APC, he expressed uncertainty about the motivations but stressed the need for internal party reforms to restore confidence.

“The PDP is not finished,” George affirmed, urging party leaders to prioritize national interest over personal ambitions.