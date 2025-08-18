Boat Tragedy in Sokoto: Rescue Operations Ongoing as Dozens Remain Missing

Rescue workers are battling against time after a boat carrying over 50 passengers capsized on its way to Goronyo Market in Sokoto State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed yesterday.

According to reports, the tragic incident has left scores of families in distress, with only a handful of survivors accounted for so far.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, said the agency swiftly activated its response team upon receiving word of the mishap. She noted that the operation is being carried out in close collaboration with local authorities, volunteer divers, and other emergency responders.

“So far, about 10 persons have been rescued, while more than 40 passengers remain missing,” Umar disclosed.

She assured the public that NEMA remains fully committed to saving lives, coordinating necessary support for victims’ families, and providing regular updates as the search and rescue mission continues.