Black Market Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today 18 August 2025

The Dollar to Naira exchange rate today in the black market has been updated by Okay.ng using figures sourced from parallel market traders across Lagos and other major Nigerian cities.

As of today, the United States Dollar (USD) is trading at ₦1,538.00 for buying and ₦1,550.00 for selling in the black market.

For the British Pound Sterling (GBP), traders are buying at ₦2,085.00 and selling at ₦2,130.00. In the case of the Euro (EUR), the buying rate is ₦1,765.00, while the selling rate stands at ₦1,800.00.

Currency dealers told Okay.ng that demand for forex continues to be strong, driven largely by import transactions, tuition payments abroad, and international travel needs. They also noted that fluctuations in the black market are influenced by supply shortages, speculative activities, and economic policy expectations.





For those monitoring the official CBN rate, the Central Bank of Nigeria continues to publish lower figures on the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window compared to the parallel market. Okay.ng reports that the apex bank regularly cautions Nigerians to avoid conducting forex transactions through unofficial sources.

Black Market Exchange Rates – Monday, 18 August, 2025

USD: Buying – ₦1,538.00 | Selling – ₦1,550.00

GBP: Buying – ₦2,085.00 | Selling – ₦2,130.00

EUR: Buying – ₦1,765.00 | Selling – ₦1,800.00

100 Dollars to Naira in Black Market Today

At the current parallel market rate of ₦1,550.00, 100 US dollars equals ₦155,000.





Conversion Table (Black Market Rates)

Amount (Currency) USD (₦1,550) GBP (₦2,130) EUR (₦1,800) 1 Unit ₦1,550 ₦2,130 ₦1,800 5 Units ₦7,750 ₦10,650 ₦9,000 10 Units ₦15,500 ₦21,300 ₦18,000 50 Units ₦77,500 ₦106,500 ₦90,000 100 Units ₦155,000 ₦213,000 ₦180,000

Disclaimer: Okay.ng does not set or determine exchange rates. The rates provided are based on information from parallel market traders and may vary depending on location and negotiation.