Bishop David Oyedepo releases prophecies for 2020

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has released prophecies for the year 2020.

Okay.ng reports that the pastor the 2020 prophecies during the 2019 cross over service at the Winners Chapel headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria.

Bishop Oyedepo during the crossover service assured that Nigerians will break limits in the year 2020.

He prophesied, “The Bible is full of limit breakers. God has ordained to get you on the list of limit breaking saints.

I receive this prophetic Word and I declare with my mouth that.

“I am stepping into the year 2020 breaking limits in all my endeavours, in my spiritual life, in my business, in my career, in my destiny. I receive it, I believe it, and I experience it.

“The year 2020 is ordained my limit breaking year and I am stepping into the reality of it with faith in God whose hand can make anything happen at anytime. So help me Jesus, to walk into the reality of this limitless grace in all area of my life.

“I am breaking limit in my health,I am breaking limit in my family, in the name of Jesus!”.