News

Billionaire Industrialist Oscar Ibru Dies at 67

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Oscar Ibru
Oscar Ibru

Oscar Ibru, billionaire industrialist and chairman of the Ibru Organisation, has died at the age of 67.

The Ibru Organisation, founded by his late father Olorogun Michael Ibru, is one of Nigeria’s most prominent conglomerates, with multi-billion-dollar investments in shipping, real estate, agriculture, aviation, port management, hospitality, banking, media, and oil and gas.

Confirming his death, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori described Ibru’s passing as a huge loss to both the Urhobo nation and Nigeria at large.

“The late Chief Oscar Ibru, scion of the Michael Ibru dynasty, lived a life of service, industry, and philanthropy,” the governor said in a condolence statement on Wednesday. “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ibru family, the Urhobo nation, and indeed Nigerians on the passing of Olorogun Oscar Ibru. He was a remarkable son of Delta who distinguished himself in business and philanthropy, and his demise is a great loss not only to his family and the Urhobo nation but to our entire state and country.”

- Advertisement -

Born into one of Nigeria’s most influential business families from Ughelli North LGA of Delta State, Ibru played a pivotal role in expanding and sustaining his father’s business empire. Known for his visionary leadership, he upheld the entrepreneurial spirit that transformed the Ibru Organisation into one of Nigeria’s most recognised corporate brands.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Gemini Google Brings Affordable AI Plus Plan to Nigeria, Africa, and Emerging Markets

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Gemini
Google Brings Affordable AI Plus Plan to Nigeria, Africa, and Emerging Markets
Artificial intelligence (AI)
Ibadan Airport Resumes Operations After Modernisation
News
FG Blocks TotalEnergies’ $860 Million Asset Sale
Energy & Oil
Tony Elumelu
Tony Elumelu to Receive N1.68 Billion in UBA Dividend
Business
APC Dismisses ADC’s One-Term Prediction for Tinubu as Political Comedy
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like