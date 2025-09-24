Billionaire Industrialist Oscar Ibru Dies at 67

Oscar Ibru, billionaire industrialist and chairman of the Ibru Organisation, has died at the age of 67.

The Ibru Organisation, founded by his late father Olorogun Michael Ibru, is one of Nigeria’s most prominent conglomerates, with multi-billion-dollar investments in shipping, real estate, agriculture, aviation, port management, hospitality, banking, media, and oil and gas.

Confirming his death, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori described Ibru’s passing as a huge loss to both the Urhobo nation and Nigeria at large.

“The late Chief Oscar Ibru, scion of the Michael Ibru dynasty, lived a life of service, industry, and philanthropy,” the governor said in a condolence statement on Wednesday. “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ibru family, the Urhobo nation, and indeed Nigerians on the passing of Olorogun Oscar Ibru. He was a remarkable son of Delta who distinguished himself in business and philanthropy, and his demise is a great loss not only to his family and the Urhobo nation but to our entire state and country.”





Born into one of Nigeria’s most influential business families from Ughelli North LGA of Delta State, Ibru played a pivotal role in expanding and sustaining his father’s business empire. Known for his visionary leadership, he upheld the entrepreneurial spirit that transformed the Ibru Organisation into one of Nigeria’s most recognised corporate brands.