Biafra Separatist Leader Simon Ekpa Sentenced to Six Years for Terrorism in Finland

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Simon Ekpa
Simon Ekpa

A Finnish district court has handed a six-year prison sentence to Simon Ekpa, the self-styled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE), for terrorism-related crimes.

This ruling follows his November 21, 2024 arrest on charges of inciting terrorism and promoting violence via social media acts believed to have fueled unrest in southeastern Nigeria.

Ekpa, whose trial took place at the Päijät‑Häme District Court, was convicted on the grounds of “public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent”—alleged offenses stretching from August 2021 to November 2024.

Prior to the sentencing, Finnish authorities also froze his assets and those of his associates.

In May, prosecutors had already demanded a six-year minimum sentence, citing ample evidence of Ekpa’s online activities and coordination with separatist groups, including accusations of financing terrorism.

ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
