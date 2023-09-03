Betta Edu Unveils Plans for N-Power Scheme

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has unveiled plans for a significant overhaul of the N-Power scheme, aimed at accommodating more beneficiaries and ensuring the timely payment of stipends.

The N-Power initiative is a government program designed to empower youth by enhancing their skills and promoting entrepreneurship.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, Minister Betta Edu outlined her vision for the program’s revamp, which she referred to as a “renewed hope” concept.

She emphasized a commitment to changing the program’s modalities to ensure beneficiaries receive their stipends promptly and expanding its reach to include more participants.

Rasheed Zubair, Special Adviser for Media and Publicity, quoted Edu as saying, “We will change the modalities so that people will get their delayed stipends, include more people, and relaunch it with a renewed hope concept.”

One of the key strategies to combat poverty unveiled by the minister is the establishment of humanitarian hubs across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

These hubs will serve as long-term initiatives to eradicate poverty by offering homegrown commodities at affordable prices to Nigerian citizens.

Minister Edu explained that the ministry plans to deploy its staff to all local government areas to gather feedback and utilize digital tracking systems to monitor the distribution of palliatives.

The digital tracking aims to ensure transparency and effectiveness in the distribution of relief materials, recording essential details such as timing, location, household recipients, and individual beneficiaries.

Edu stated, “This is to ensure transparent and effective disbursement of palliatives; we also plan to bring on board independent monitors to ensure the relief materials reached those in need.”

Under her leadership, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation will address poverty through job creation and cash transfers to impoverished Nigerians.

Plans are also in motion to collaborate with the Nutrition Department, establish Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, and provide stimulus support for existing businesses.

Minister Betta Edu assured Nigerians of her commitment to responding promptly to the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

She stated, “Nigerians should be rest assured that all existing empowerment schemes within the National Investment Programme will be rejigged to cover more people effectively.”

She concluded by assuring the nation that President Bola Tinubu has comprehensive economic plans for Nigeria to address both short and long-term needs.