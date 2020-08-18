Entertainment

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya says his net-worth, bank account can’t be compared to all housemates

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter August 18, 2020
Less than a minute
Kiddwaya has said he cannot be compared with any of the housemates in the “Lockdown” edition of the Big Brother Naija.

The 27-year-old made this statement on Tuesday evening while speaking to a fellow housemate, Erica.

According to the son of billionaire Terry Waya, he does not take things the housemates do in the house they can’t be compared to him.

In his words: “I don’t take things seriously in this house; if I did I would have had issues with some housemates.

“I know what I have outside; my net worth cannot be compared with them outside here.

“Nobody compares. They don’t compare to me, not like am bragging or something but, my NET-WORTH, my bank account don’t compare to them.”


