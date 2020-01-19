BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem escapes car accident

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem, was in shock after escaping a car accident in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Khafi, the drove her car into a gutter which took three men to bring out.

Khafi also revealed that after the incident she vowed not to drive again but changed her mind because she is a goal-getter and never gives up.

The BBNaija star added that she didn’t sustain any injury from the incident that happened on Friday, 17th January 2020.

She shared on social media, “So I drove my car into a gutter yesterday, It took 3 men to help me lift the car out and I was really shaken by whole thing. I almost said I’m never going to drive again. But then I remembered that I’m a #GoalGetter, we don’t give up so easily!! 💪🏾 KhafisGoalgetters.”