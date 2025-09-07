Entertainment

BBNaija Week 6: How Viewers Voted as Big Soso, Doris, Ivatar Get Evicted [Percentage Breakdown]

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Big Soso - Doris - Ivatar
Big Soso - Doris - Ivatar

The Week 6 eviction show of Big Brother Naija Season 10 (BBNaija 2025) delivered a major twist on Sunday night as three housemates, Big Soso, Doris, and Ivatar, were evicted from the competition.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made the dramatic announcement during the live show, confirming the end of the BBNaija journey for the trio.

According to the official voting chart released by the organisers, Big Soso led the bottom three with 1.93% of the votes, followed by Doris who polled 1.79%, while Ivatar had the lowest support with just 1.14%.

With three contestants out, the house has become even more competitive as the remaining housemates scramble to secure their place and avoid eviction in the coming weeks.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
