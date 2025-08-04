BBNaija

BBNaija: Victory Saves Kayikunmi as 27 Other Housemates Face Eviction

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
3 Min Read

Drama, suspense, and strategy took centre stage on Big Brother Naija Season 10 as Biggie delivered the season’s first major twist, placing nearly all housemates up for possible eviction in a game-changing move that has left fans and contestants reeling.

The unexpected shakeup unfolded on Monday night when Biggie summoned the housemates to the lounge for a surprise task.

They were given 10 minutes to search the house for a hidden envelope, with only Victory, the current Head of House, exempted from the challenge.

After the countdown, Biggie asked housemates who didn’t find an envelope to stand.

Among those who stood were Kaybobo and Imisi, but they were later told to sit. One by one, the housemates revealed the content of their envelopes, all of which read: “Better luck next time.”

Then came the bombshell.

“Housemates, you all failed to find the right envelope. This means the whole house is automatically nominated for possible eviction,” Biggie declared, sending shockwaves across the lounge.

But the twist didn’t end there.

Biggie handed Victory the heavy responsibility of choosing one housemate to save from eviction by picking a slip from the Tree of Fortune in the house. The note inside read: “Save only one.”

Clearly distressed, Victory ultimately chose to save Kayinkunmi, a decision that will no doubt trigger reactions both inside the house and across BBNaija fandom.

Biggie then revealed yet another surprise—a second envelope hidden under a table Victory lifted. Inside was an immunity card, which now protects Victory for the week.

“You are all up for possible eviction this week,” Biggie announced. “You are not allowed to campaign for votes or talk about it. This is still a punishable offence.”

This marks the first mass nomination of the season, creating a high-stakes atmosphere as 27 housemates now face the risk of eviction. The list includes early fan-favourites and wildcard personalities, raising the tension ahead of the upcoming Sunday live show.

Housemates up for possible eviction this week:

  1. Zita
  2. Gigi
  3. Ivatar
  4. Big Soso
  5. Sabrina
  6. Mide
  7. Dede
  8. Doris
  9. Joanna
  10. Isabella
  11. Imisi
  12. Ibifubara
  13. Tracy
  14. Thelma
  15. Sultana
  16. Mensan
  17. Kuture
  18. Kola
  19. Jason
  20. Denari
  21. Kaybobo
  22. Faith
  23. Rooboy
  24. Bright
  25. Koyin
  26. Danboskid
  27. Otega

Only Kayikunmi and Victory are safe for now.

As viewers gear up for the season’s first eviction, the battle for survival has officially begun, and one thing is certain: no one is truly safe in Biggie’s house.

Damilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
